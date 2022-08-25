Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,515,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 210,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,108,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,300,000 after buying an additional 33,545 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $223.95 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

