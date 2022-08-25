Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) CEO Acquires $24,563.00 in Stock

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) CEO Michael Toporek bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $24,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,383.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Toporek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Soluna alerts:

On Friday, August 19th, Michael Toporek bought 5,146 shares of Soluna stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $22,539.48.

Soluna Stock Up 7.8 %

SLNH stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Soluna

Soluna ( NASDAQ:SLNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 63.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Soluna in the first quarter worth $4,065,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Soluna in the first quarter worth $1,961,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soluna during the first quarter worth $795,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Soluna during the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Soluna during the first quarter worth $259,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Soluna from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Soluna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.