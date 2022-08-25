Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) CEO Buys $22,539.48 in Stock

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) CEO Michael Toporek purchased 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $22,539.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at $57,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Toporek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Michael Toporek purchased 7,700 shares of Soluna stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $24,563.00.

Soluna Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of SLNH stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Soluna ( NASDAQ:SLNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 63.62%. The business had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,065,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,961,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Soluna from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

About Soluna

(Get Rating)

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Further Reading

