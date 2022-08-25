South Dakota Investment Council Sells 58,500 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000.

SBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.38. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $961.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.97 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 90.85%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

