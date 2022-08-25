SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.12 billion.

SpartanNash Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $37.48.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 263,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 142.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 225,579 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 174.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 65,029 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 1,007.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.