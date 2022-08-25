Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) COO Buys $12,066.60 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) COO Michael W. Wallace acquired 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $12,066.60. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 73,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,348.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spok Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Spok stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $142.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter.

Spok Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Spok’s payout ratio is presently -99.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 8,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

