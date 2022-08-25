StaFi (FIS) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

StaFi (FIS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $21.24 million and $1.45 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StaFi has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00107826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00020152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00262286 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About StaFi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

