State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 25,486 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $123.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.13. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HES shares. Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

