State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 73,196 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,196 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,266 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twitter Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Argus cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

TWTR opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.95 and a beta of 0.62. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $68.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.