State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.78.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

