State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Signature Bank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Signature Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

SBNY opened at $186.87 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.73.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

