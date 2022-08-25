State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $102.66 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

