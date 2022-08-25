State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 10,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

THC stock opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.43. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

