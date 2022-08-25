Steel Dynamics, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.93 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report issued on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $21.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share.
Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37.
Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.
