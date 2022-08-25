Stephen A. Vintz Sells 4,300 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $174,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,960,664.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.