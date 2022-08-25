Steve E. Krognes Sells 2,253 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $74,844.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
