Steve E. Krognes Sells 2,253 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $74,844.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 536,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after buying an additional 187,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.