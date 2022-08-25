Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 19,788 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 18% compared to the average volume of 16,746 put options.

NYSEARCA:XLV opened at $129.51 on Thursday. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $118.75 and a 12 month high of $143.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

