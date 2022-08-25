Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 27,381 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the average daily volume of 13,057 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZS opened at $165.65 on Thursday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.53.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

