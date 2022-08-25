Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) VP Sells $69,321.00 in Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $69,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Strattec Security Trading Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ:STRT opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Strattec Security Co. has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on STRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Strattec Security in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Strattec Security from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Strattec Security Company Profile
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
