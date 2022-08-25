Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) VP Sells $69,321.00 in Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $69,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Strattec Security Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Strattec Security Co. has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 573.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 120,035 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Strattec Security by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 610,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Strattec Security by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Strattec Security in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Strattec Security from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

