Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,087 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Stronghold Digital Mining worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $6,593,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Up 2.1 %

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $95.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen cut Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

