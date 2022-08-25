SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWRGet Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.19.

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth $202,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of SunPower by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $2,660,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.