SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.19.

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth $202,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of SunPower by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $2,660,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

