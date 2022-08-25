Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Primo Water worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -155.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -311.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

