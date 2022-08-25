Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Minerals Technologies worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.79. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $770,900.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $770,900.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Stories

