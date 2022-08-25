Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,213 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 146,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 120,066 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

