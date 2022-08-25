Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a current ratio of 12.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $25.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
