TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €17.50 by Berenberg Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a €17.50 ($17.86) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.10 ($14.39) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

TAG Immobilien Trading Up 0.4 %

ETR TEG opened at €9.37 ($9.56) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €8.70 ($8.88) and a twelve month high of €29.20 ($29.80).

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

