Tamara Hughes Gustavson Sells 203 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tamara Hughes Gustavson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70.

Public Storage stock opened at $343.01 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.33.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

