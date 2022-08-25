TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,044 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Flowserve Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.