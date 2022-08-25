TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,989 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 964.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.