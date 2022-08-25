TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,816 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,846,000 after purchasing an additional 775,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after buying an additional 45,551 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $41,294,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

NovoCure Trading Up 7.4 %

NovoCure stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.08. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $143.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.81.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 551,176 shares in the company, valued at $38,394,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $28,331.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,600.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $58,305.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 551,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,394,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,681 shares of company stock valued at $117,078. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.