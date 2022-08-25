TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 195 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.88.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $280.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.07 and its 200 day moving average is $303.37. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

