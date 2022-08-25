TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 622,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,705 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,914,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,910,000 after buying an additional 1,991,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,864,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,841,000 after buying an additional 1,041,032 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $6,565,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 369,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 235,740 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:OR opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -515.24 and a beta of 0.74. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -849.58%.

OR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.