TD Asset Management Inc. Has $10 Million Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,106,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,532,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.57.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at $29,211,639.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock worth $46,796,931 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

