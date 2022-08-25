TD Asset Management Inc. Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,444 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $116.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.79. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.80.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

