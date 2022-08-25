TD Asset Management Inc. Has $9.91 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,996 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $120.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

