TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,998 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,584,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 713,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,593,000 after purchasing an additional 180,452 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Qorvo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $331,384.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,836 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $98.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.16 and a 12 month high of $192.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.60.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.