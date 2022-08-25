TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,304 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

