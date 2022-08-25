TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 100,553 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,553 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 340.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

