TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,731 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 33.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GRMN opened at $93.90 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.31 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.60.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.