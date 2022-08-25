TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,623 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 515,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,030,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,309,000 after acquiring an additional 234,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,240 shares of company stock worth $629,537 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

