TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,976 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Insmed worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Insmed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,520,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,908,000 after purchasing an additional 135,216 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,790,000 after purchasing an additional 603,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,306,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,603,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Insmed by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,302,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,480,000 after buying an additional 67,849 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,853. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

INSM opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Insmed to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

