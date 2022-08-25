TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,007 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $58.31 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $84.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.