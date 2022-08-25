Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 919 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Federal Signal were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FSS stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

