Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ArcBest were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ArcBest to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ARCB stock opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.95. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $64.98 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

