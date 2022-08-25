Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $392,000 Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NPO opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average of $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.50. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

EnPro Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.