Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,138 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in O-I Glass were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 210,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 101,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 70,613 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OI opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

