The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.7897 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 2.1 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $74.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.