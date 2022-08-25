The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€7.90” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.90 ($8.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €7.83 ($7.99) on Monday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a 1 year high of €17.03 ($17.37). The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of €8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.36.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

