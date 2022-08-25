The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Director Sells $129,270.90 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of THG stock opened at $131.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.40 and a 200 day moving average of $143.04. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

