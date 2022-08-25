The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

NYSE TRV opened at $168.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.63. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

